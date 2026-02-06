Cowboys Legend Darren Woodson Snubbed From Hall of Fame Once Again

For the fourth time in as many years, Dallas Cowboys legendary safety Darren Woodson was left out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Woodson was a standout at Arizona State and selected in the second round of the 1992 NFL draft. He spent 12 seasons in Dallas, where he won three Super Bowls. Woodson was also a three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler.

The 6-foot-1, 219-pound safety was one of the more versatile defensive backs in the league during his career. He lined up at both safety spots, proving to be excellent in deep coverage while offering stellar run support when in the box. On top of that, he often lined up in the slot as well.

Darren Woodson and Jason Witten will have to wait for induction into the @ProFootballHOF. Woodson has been a finalist each of last four years. Witten was in his first year of eligibility. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) February 6, 2026

When he learned he was not inducted, Woodson graciously shifted the attention to those who earned their gold jacket.

"Whoever does get in, they should be honored," Woodson said via Nick Eatman. "It should be their day. It's not the guys not going in. If you don't get in, it sucks. But you still honor the guys who did make it. We should be celebrating those guys."

Jason Witten also left out of Pro Football Hall of Fame

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten runs with the ball after a catch in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Woodson wasn't the only former Cowboy to miss out on the Hall of Fame. Tight end Jason Witten, who was in his first year of eligibility, didn't get in either.

Witten is the Cowboys' all-time leader in receptions (1,215) and receiving yardage (12,977). He spent 17 years in the NFL, 16 of which were in Dallas. A third-round pick in 2003, Witten was an iron man who played through multiple injuries and missed just one game due to injury in his career.

2026 Hall of Fame Class

Arizona Cardinals Larry Fitzgerald celebrates after his touchdown in the 4th quarter during Super Bowl XLIII. | Rob Schumacher, The Arizona Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Here's a look at the players who were inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2026:

Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints

Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Luke Kuechly, LB, Carolina Panthers

Adam Vinatieri, K, New England Patriots/Indianapolis Colts

Roger Craig, RB, San Francisco 49ers

