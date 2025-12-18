Cowboys get great Quinnen Williams injury update as DT remains in concussion protocol

The Dallas Cowboys are ramping up preparations for Week 16 against the Los Angeles Chargers, as the team returned to the practice field on Thursday afternoon.

During the open media session at The Star, there was some great news to report regarding star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Williams has been limited as he remains in concussion protocol, but on Thursday, he returned to the practice field. which gives him positive momentum for Sunday.

As an added bonus, fullback Hunter Luepke was also back on the field.

Williams was evaluated twice during last week's meeting with the Minnesota Vikings. After the game, it was announced that Williams was placed in concussion protocol, along with Luepke.

Since joining the Cowboys at the NFL trade deadline, Williams has been the tone-setter for the team's defensive unit, so having him on the field will be crucial for the team if it wants to attack Justin Herbert and the Chargers' offense.

Without Williams, it will be a tough task for the Dallas defense.

This season in his five games with Dallas, Williams has recorded 16 total tackles, 8 quarterback hits, two tackles for a loss, and 1.5 sacks. He has totaled 48 tackles, 11 quarterback hits, 9 tackles for a loss, and 2.5 sacks on the year.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is tackled by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Hopefully Williams can continue his positive momentum and take the field against Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX, with Adam Amin on play-by-play, while Super Bowl champion Drew Brees will provide color commentary. Brees replaced Mark Sanchez during the season, following Sanchez's stabbing in Indianapolis and legal issues that followed.

Kristina Pink will provide updates from the sideline throughout the night.

Quinnen Williams arrives in Dallas

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs with the ball against Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cowboys acquired Williams in a trade with the New York Jets on Tuesday, November 4.

Dallas shipped a 2027 first-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick, and former first-round bust Mazi Smith to the Jets in exchange for the three-time Pro Bowler and 2022 first-team All-Pro.

