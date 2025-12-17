Dallas Cowboys-Chargers announcer pairing & assignment for Week 16

The Dallas Cowboys welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to AT&T Stadium for the team's final home game of the regular season on Sunday afternoon, in a must-win Week 16 showdown.

Dallas' chances of reaching the NFL Playoffs stand at just one percent entering the game.

Unfortunately, the Cowboys don't control their own destiny. Even if Dallas can win out over the final three weeks, the team's season comes to an end if the Philadelphia Eagles win any of their final three games.

It's possible, but it's unlikely, so Cowboys Nation will have to enjoy the little bit of football we have left this season before it's officially NFL draft season.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Chargers in Dallas' home finale at AT&T Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX, but it will not be called by FOX Sports' A, B, or C crews.

Instead, FOX assigned the game to Adam Amin on play-by-play, while Super Bowl champion Drew Brees will provide color commentary. Brees replaced Mark Sanchez during the season, following Sanchez's stabbing in Indianapolis and legal issues that followed.

Kristina Pink will provide updates from the sideline throughout the night.

All of the information you need to catch the Week 16 showdown on Sunday afternoon can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers TV & viewing info

Date: Sunday, December 21

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys -2.5 | O/U: 49.5

How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Chargers Online

