3 Cowboys who need more snaps during final 3 weeks of 2025 season

The Dallas Cowboys enter the final three weeks of the season knowing they need a miracle to make the postseason. They'll be officially eliminated with just one loss or one win by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has expressed their desire to win down the stretch despite their current standings, saying there's no chance they'll think of tanking. That doesn't mean they shouldn't consider giving a few players more snaps to see what they can do in a regular-season game.

Building for the future is going to be important for Schottenheimer, which is why he and the rest of the coaching staff get an extended look at these three players to close out the year.

Shemar James, LB

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Shemar James against the Green Bay Packers. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Linebacker is one of many weak spots on the Dallas defense. They can make changes, but won't be able to completely overhaul the unit in 2026 due to all the other needs that must be addressed.

That's why it's imperative to get a good idea about which players on the current roster have a future. One player they need to scout fully is rookie Shemar James, who has 67 tackles and a forced fumble.

Most of that was done earlier in the season, with James' snap count dropping to just 22 in their Week 15 loss to the Vikings. During the final three games, that number should increase to allow James more time to develop.

Alijah Clark, S

Dallas Cowboys safety Alijah Clark warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

As bad as things are at linebacker, the safety position might be worse. Malik Hooker is their highest-rated safety, earning a 63.1 on Pro Football Focus, which is 57th out of 97 safeties ranked. Beyond that, Donovan Wilson is 83rd, and Markquese Bell is 95th.

Ideally, the Cowboys will have two new starters in 2026, but it would be good to see if one of their younger options could be developed into a contributor. That's why they should give undrafted free agent Alijah Clark some time in the base defense.

Clark, who has 17 tackles this season, went viral for an incredible special teams play where he forced a fumble on a punt return against the Eagles. For that effort alone, he should be given the opportunity to prove he can handle more.

Malik Davis, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis celebrates after a touchdown during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Javonte Williams has been a star this season, and the Cowboys need to figure out a way to re-sign him in the offseason. They also have to find a way to share the load.

Williams enters Week 16 with 230 rushing attempts. The next highest carry total for a running back is 24 for Malik Davis.

Formerly undrafted out of Florida, Davis has been a fun story. He could also be their future RB2, especially if Jaydon Blue remains in the doghouse. Figuring out if Davis can handle more touches would free Dallas up to focus on adding talent at more pressing areas while feeling confident in their ground game heading into 2026.

