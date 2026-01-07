Brian Schottenheimer heaps praise on potential Cowboys defensive coordinator target

One of the hot topics during the Dallas Cowboys' press conference on Wednesday was the open defensive coordinator position. Jerry Jones said the team would have an "intense focus" on finding the right defensive coordinator, but didn't get into detail.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer, however, was asked directly about one candidate, Jim Leonhard. A former defensive coordinator and interim head coach at Wisconsin, Leonhard is currently the assistant head coach and defensive pass game coordinator for the Denver Broncos.

MORE: Jerry Jones admits Cowboys made a costly free-agency mistake

Schottenheimer, who was an assistant coach while Leonhard was a player for the New York Jets, called Leonhard a "heck of a football coach." He added that he had a lot of respect for the entire staff in Denver, naming head coach Sean Payton and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Wisconsin Badgers interim head coach Jim Leonhard signals for an extra point after a TD against the Northwestern Wildcats. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

"I saw Jim before we played Denver. Jim's a heck of a football coach. You talk about a great football player, man. We had some great years together in New York. Again, I would not say we've stayed in touch," Schottenheimer said.

"This business is hard. You get going a million miles [an hour]. You gotta speak to what Sean [Payton] and what that entire staff has done there. Vance Joseph is a guy I have a ton of respect for. Jim's an excellent coach."

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer on Broncos defensive pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard:



"I saw Jim before we played Denver. Jim's a heck of football coach. You talk about a great football player, man. We had some great years together in New York. Again, I would not say we've… — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) January 7, 2026

Leonhard is in his second season with the Broncos, having served as the defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator in 2024.

Leonhard could fix Cowboys' secondary

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Jim Leonhard prior to the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

One of the reasons Leonhard has been connected to Dallas is his experience as a defensive back coach. The Cowboys struggled mightily in pass coverage this season, with much of the blame being attributed to Matt Eberflus sticking with zone coverage despite having a secondary that fit man coverage better.

MORE: Brian Schottenheimer gives requirements for next Cowboys defensive coordinator

Leonhard, however, has been praised for having a versatile scheme that adapts to the strengths of his players. His adaptability could be huge for a defense that doesn't have to be elite for the Cowboys to win.

That said, he's coming from a team that went from 27th in defensive scoring in 2023 to 3rd in his first season as the defensive backs coach.

Top 4 pending NFL free agents Dallas Cowboys must prioritize

Dallas Cowboys fans rejoice after team ends national nightmare

Post-season 2026 Cowboys mock draft lands 'unblockable' EDGE, champion LB

Cowboys' 2026 strength of schedule opens door for bounceback campaign

Dak Prescott finishes 2025-26 NFL season with better stats than record indicates