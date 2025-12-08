Cowboys' Wild Card hopes take hit after NFC offers little help in Week 14

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a major setback in Week 14, putting the team's NFL Playoff hopes on thin ice, and the door appears to be closing for a potential Wild Card berth.

On Sunday afternoon, the Cowboys had four games to watch that could directly impact Dallas' playoff chances, but things did not go as planned.

When it was all said and done, teams the Cowboys were relying on went 1-3 throughout the day.

The good news for the Cowboys is that there is still an opportunity to reach the postseason, with the door remaining open to sneak into the top spot in the NFC East.

Cowboys Nation will be huge Los Angeles Chargers fans on Monday night to cap off the week. If the Chargers can pull off the win in primetime, it keeps the gap between the Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles well within reach with just four weeks to go in the season.

Up next for the Cowboys is another high-profile clash in the NFC, with the Minnesota Vikings coming to AT&T Stadium for Sunday Night Football in Week 15. The Eagles, meanwhile, will face the Las Vegas Raiders after Monday night's clash in LA.

It won't be easy for the Cowboys to sneak into the playoffs, but there is still a slim chance to shock the NFL world and make a deep run.

A look at Dallas' remaining schedule for the 2025-26 regular season can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys' remaining schedule

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the second half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

WEEK 15: Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings (SNF) | NBC | 8:20 p.m. ET

WEEK 16: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET

WEEK 17: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders (Christmas) | Netflix | 1:00 p.m. ET

WEEK 18: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (TBD)

