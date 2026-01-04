Cowboys Week 18 inactive list vs Giants has Dallas short on defense
The season finale is here as the Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the New York Giants in Week 18. Neither team will be playing in the postseason, meaning there's nothing on the line outside of bragging rights.
Entering this game, the Cowboys have far more rights to brag than the Giants. Dak Prescott has won the past 14 games against New York as the starter for Dallas, and while he might not play the entire game, he's still going to be under center to kick things off.
Even if Prescott sits early in this one, Joe Milton has more than enough talent to put points on the board. What will be more interesting to keep an eye on when it comes to offense is how well the ground game does with both Javonte Williams and Malik Davis out.
MORE: Cowboys' 2026 mock draft adds 'earth mover,' star EDGE ahead of Week 18
With them injured, Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah will get a chance to prove themselves. That could be huge with Williams heading for free agency in the offseason.
As for the actual outcome, that will rely heavily on the defense, which gave up 37 points to the Giants in Week 2. That side of the ball is also thin entering the game, as evidenced by their final injury report.
Dallas Cowboys Week 18 injury report
OUT:
T.J. Bass, G, Knee (IR)
Malik Davis, RB, Calf/Eye (IR)
DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Concussion
Shavon Revel, CB, Concussion/Neck
Javonte Williams, RB, Shoulder (IR)
QUESTIONABLE:
Josh Butler, CB, Knee
Phil Mafah, RB, Shoulder
Payton Turner, DE, Ribs
New York Giants Week 18 injury report
OUT:
Cor’Dale Flott, CB, Knee
Jevon Holland, S, Knee/Concussion
Theo Johnson, TE, Illness
Evan Neal, OT, Neck
Rakeem Nunez-Roches, DL, Ankle/Toe
Roy Robertson-Harris, DL, Knee
QUESTIONABLE:
Jalin Hyatt, WR, Illness
Dallas Cowboys inactive list for Week 18
Knowing who will be out for injuries, let's now check out which players will be held out with the weekly inactive list for the Cowboys and Giants in Week 18.
DeMarvion Overshown, LB
Shavon Revel Jr., CB
Alijah Clark, S
Jay Toia, DT
Perrion Winfrey, DT
New York Giants inactive list for Week 18
Jevon Holland, S
Ryan Miller, WR
Jalin Hyatt, WR
Dante Miller, RB
Caleb Murphy, LB
Theo Johnson, TE
Russell Wilson (3rd QB)
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys officially rule out 5 players for Week 18, including breakout star
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, Week 18 betting odds & preview
Cowboys-Giants announcer pairing & assignment for Week 18 has Dallas legend on call
Cowboys add pass-rush specialist, cover corner in 4-round 2026 NFL mock draft
Did Javonte Williams already play his last game with Cowboys?
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader 2025 rookie
Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.