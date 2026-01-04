Cowboys Country

Cowboys Week 18 inactive list vs Giants has Dallas short on defense

The Dallas Cowboys will be without a couple of starters on defense as they prepare to face the New York Giants in Week 18.
Randy Gurzi|
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In this story:

Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & StandingsNew York Giants

The season finale is here as the Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the New York Giants in Week 18. Neither team will be playing in the postseason, meaning there's nothing on the line outside of bragging rights.

Entering this game, the Cowboys have far more rights to brag than the Giants. Dak Prescott has won the past 14 games against New York as the starter for Dallas, and while he might not play the entire game, he's still going to be under center to kick things off.

Even if Prescott sits early in this one, Joe Milton has more than enough talent to put points on the board. What will be more interesting to keep an eye on when it comes to offense is how well the ground game does with both Javonte Williams and Malik Davis out.

MORE: Cowboys' 2026 mock draft adds 'earth mover,' star EDGE ahead of Week 18

With them injured, Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah will get a chance to prove themselves. That could be huge with Williams heading for free agency in the offseason.

As for the actual outcome, that will rely heavily on the defense, which gave up 37 points to the Giants in Week 2. That side of the ball is also thin entering the game, as evidenced by their final injury report.

Dallas Cowboys Week 18 injury report

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis celebrates after running for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis celebrates after running for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

OUT:

T.J. Bass, G, Knee (IR)
Malik Davis, RB, Calf/Eye (IR)
DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Concussion
Shavon Revel, CB, Concussion/Neck
Javonte Williams, RB, Shoulder (IR)

QUESTIONABLE:

Josh Butler, CB, Knee
Phil Mafah, RB, Shoulder
Payton Turner, DE, Ribs

New York Giants Week 18 injury report

New York Giants safety Jevon Holland returns a punt during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders.
New York Giants safety Jevon Holland returns a punt during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

OUT:

Cor’Dale Flott, CB, Knee
Jevon Holland, S, Knee/Concussion
Theo Johnson, TE, Illness
Evan Neal, OT, Neck
Rakeem Nunez-Roches, DL, Ankle/Toe
Roy Robertson-Harris, DL, Knee

QUESTIONABLE:

Jalin Hyatt, WR, Illness

Dallas Cowboys inactive list for Week 18

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. celebrates after a play during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. celebrates after a play during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Knowing who will be out for injuries, let's now check out which players will be held out with the weekly inactive list for the Cowboys and Giants in Week 18.

DeMarvion Overshown, LB
Shavon Revel Jr., CB
Alijah Clark, S
Jay Toia, DT
Perrion Winfrey, DT

New York Giants inactive list for Week 18

Jevon Holland, S
Ryan Miller, WR
Jalin Hyatt, WR
Dante Miller, RB
Caleb Murphy, LB
Theo Johnson, TE
Russell Wilson (3rd QB)

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —

Cowboys officially rule out 5 players for Week 18, including breakout star

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, Week 18 betting odds & preview

Cowboys-Giants announcer pairing & assignment for Week 18 has Dallas legend on call

Cowboys add pass-rush specialist, cover corner in 4-round 2026 NFL mock draft

Did Javonte Williams already play his last game with Cowboys?

Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader 2025 rookie

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News