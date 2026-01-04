Cowboys Week 18 inactive list vs Giants has Dallas short on defense

The season finale is here as the Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the New York Giants in Week 18. Neither team will be playing in the postseason, meaning there's nothing on the line outside of bragging rights.

Entering this game, the Cowboys have far more rights to brag than the Giants. Dak Prescott has won the past 14 games against New York as the starter for Dallas, and while he might not play the entire game, he's still going to be under center to kick things off.

Even if Prescott sits early in this one, Joe Milton has more than enough talent to put points on the board. What will be more interesting to keep an eye on when it comes to offense is how well the ground game does with both Javonte Williams and Malik Davis out.

With them injured, Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah will get a chance to prove themselves. That could be huge with Williams heading for free agency in the offseason.

As for the actual outcome, that will rely heavily on the defense, which gave up 37 points to the Giants in Week 2. That side of the ball is also thin entering the game, as evidenced by their final injury report.

Dallas Cowboys Week 18 injury report

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis celebrates after running for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

OUT:

T.J. Bass, G, Knee (IR)

Malik Davis, RB, Calf/Eye (IR)

DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Concussion

Shavon Revel, CB, Concussion/Neck

Javonte Williams, RB, Shoulder (IR)

QUESTIONABLE:

Josh Butler, CB, Knee

Phil Mafah, RB, Shoulder

Payton Turner, DE, Ribs

New York Giants Week 18 injury report

New York Giants safety Jevon Holland returns a punt during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

OUT:

Cor’Dale Flott, CB, Knee

Jevon Holland, S, Knee/Concussion

Theo Johnson, TE, Illness

Evan Neal, OT, Neck

Rakeem Nunez-Roches, DL, Ankle/Toe

Roy Robertson-Harris, DL, Knee

QUESTIONABLE:

Jalin Hyatt, WR, Illness

Dallas Cowboys inactive list for Week 18

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. celebrates after a play during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Knowing who will be out for injuries, let's now check out which players will be held out with the weekly inactive list for the Cowboys and Giants in Week 18.

DeMarvion Overshown, LB

Shavon Revel Jr., CB

Alijah Clark, S

Jay Toia, DT

Perrion Winfrey, DT

New York Giants inactive list for Week 18

Jevon Holland, S

Ryan Miller, WR

Jalin Hyatt, WR

Dante Miller, RB

Caleb Murphy, LB

Theo Johnson, TE

Russell Wilson (3rd QB)

