Dallas Cowboys Have 3 Pending Free Agents Listed in Top 100

The Dallas Cowboys struck gold with three additions in 2025.

Javonte Williams was signed as a free agent during the offseason and captured the starting running back job. They also signed Jadeveon Clowney in free agency, although he was picked up during the season. He went on to lead the team in sacks, with 8.5.

Their third key addition was George Pickens, who was added in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickens led the team in receptions (93), receiving yardage (1,429), and touchdown receptions (nine).

The bad news for the Cowboys is that all three are free agents. According to FOX Sports' Greg Auman, they're also all top 100 players in free agency. Here's a look at where the three players land and whether Auman believes they're staying in Dallas.

62. Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney runs onto the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

"Clowney, turning 33 next week, is a unicorn of a late-bloomer edge rusher, a former No. 1 overall pick who has played for seven teams in the last eight seasons and somehow has more sacks in his last five years (34.5) than he did in his first seven (32)," Auman wrote.

"That includes 8.5 sacks this season for Dallas as an absolute bargain, costing them all of $3.45 million. He might cost a little more this time around, but it's still smart value for any team looking for reliable veteran depth and surprisingly good production."

Prediction: Auman believes the Cowboys will be able to retain Clowney, which would be a good move considering their lack of impact players on the edge.

40. Javonte Williams, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"He went to Dallas on a one-year, $3 million deal, but could get double that this time around, with good pass-catching abilities, averaging 38 receptions per season. Dallas is well over the cap, so it may have a fourth leading rusher in four seasons in 2026," Auman wrote.

Prediction: Auman has the Cowboys' leading rusher from 2025 leaving in favor of the Arizona Cardinals. That would be a huge blow for Dallas after the physicality Williams brought to the offense.

1. George Pickens, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens runs after making a catch as New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks defends. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"He's averaged at least 15 yards per catch in each of his four NFL seasons. Out of 56 players with 200-plus catches since the start of 2022, he ranks No. 1 in yards per catch at 16.0," Auman wrote.

Prediction: The top free agent is Pickens, who exploded in his first season with Dallas. The Cowboys are predicted to keep Pickens via the franchise tag.

