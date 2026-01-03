Cowboys activate fan-favorite running back for Week 18 finale vs Giants
The Dallas Cowboys head into their Week 18 finale looking for their eighth win of the season. They square off against the New York Giants, looking for that win, and will have some new faces on the field.
Dallas made several roster moves before the game, sending their top two running backs to the IR. Javonte Williams has been dealing with a shoulder injury, while Malik Davis suffered an eye injury during a huge performance in their Week 17 win over the Washington Commanders.
With them out, the Cowboys activated rookie running back Phil Mafah, who has been on the IR all year with a shoulder injury. His placement on the reserve was frustrating for fans, who had grown fond of Mafah during an impressive showing in the preseason.
The seventh-round pick from Clemson had 15 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown, but beyond his numbers, he was an imposing force who used his 234-pound frame to bulldoze his way through defenders.
This weekend, Mafah faces one of the worst run defenses in the league, which will allow him to remind fans why he was one of the breakout stars of the preseason.
Jaydon Blue will also get a chance to impress
Mafah isn't the only rookie who will be given a chance to make a mark this weekend. He will be joined by fifth-round pick Jaydon Blue, who joined the team with plenty of excitement following his tenure at Texas.
Blue is an explosive back with sub-4.4 speed, but he has yet to earn the trust of the coaching staff. He's been a healthy scratch for much of the season, entering Week 18 with 65 yards on 22 attempts.
He's going to have a chance to change the narrative against the Giants, but it won't be easy to fend off Mafah.
