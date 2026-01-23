Current State of Dallas Cowboys Summed Up With One-Sentence Description

2025 was a season to forget for the Dallas Cowboys. They went 7-9-1 under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

The former offensive coordinator had the offense on track, with Dak Prescott leading them to 471 points on the season. Their defense, however, was disastrous, giving up 511 points.

That explains why they moved on from Matt Eberflus after one season, replacing him with former Philadelphia Eagles defensive pass game coordinator Christian Parker. How Parker impacts the defense is going to be vital to the team's success, or failure, in 2026.

That's why Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report said their coordinator hire and what they do with their two selections in the first round of the NFL draft will determine their fate this season, as he summed up their current state in one sentence.

"The offensive core, leadership and philosophy is locked in, but what they do on defense—particularly with the coordinator vacancy and their two first-round draft picks—will likely determine if they take a step forward in 2026," Gagnon wrote.

Dallas Cowboys can now focus on fixing their roster

Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker during training camp at UCHealth Training Complex. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Dallas feels great about their hiring of Christian Parker, who has an extensive background in coaching defensive backs. He's also been under the guidance of Vic Fangio, a longtime defensive guru.

With him in place, the Cowboys must turn their attention to the roster. The Cowboys have some key pieces in place with Quinnen Williams, Osa Odighizuwa, Kenny Clark, DeMarvion Overshown and DaRon Bland standing out as their best players.

That said, they need more depth at each position, with defensive end and cornerback standing out as the most pressing needs. While they're limited on picks overall, the Cowboys currently own the 12th and 20th selections in Round 1. That gives them the ability to add two young impact players as they aim to maximize the remaining prime years they have with Prescott.

