Dak Prescott gets brutally honest about Cowboys' latest setback
The Dallas Cowboys capped off Week 9 with a primetime showdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football, less than 24 hours ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Unfortunately, the result was an all-around letdown for Dallas.
From the defense getting gashed by backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett to coughing up three turnovers and questionable play-calling in the redzone, everyone walks away from Monday night's blame with some responsibility for the final result.
Following the game, Prescott met with the media and expressed his frustration with everythinng that went wrong, giving an honest response to the all-around failures.
"They kicked our ass on both sides of the ball," Prescott said. "Very frustrating."
Prescott completed 24-of-39 passes for 250 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
One of the biggest disappointments of the night was the offensive line, which left Prescott running for his life throughout the game.
When it was all said and done, Prescott was sacked five times and the Cardinals defense tallied nine QB hits.
"It's very frustrating — knowing that you're better than that, and going out there, not putting on a performance that's close to your standard, or even the expectations, or what you thought you could do and expected to do," Prescott added, per DallasCowboys.com.
Dallas now falls to 3-5-1 on the season, and any chance at making a postseason push are on life support. There is still time for the team to attempt a turnaround, but the inconsistencies through nine weeks make it hard to believe that will be the case.
We'll see if Jerry Jones has any last-ditch effort up his sleeve.
Complete reset
Dallas now enters its bye week on the heels of back-to-back embarrassing losses.
Before the team took the field in Week 9, Jerry Jones teased that a trade was done ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday afternoon. He backtracked following the game, but there is still a chance he decides to try to make some magic happen.
While a trade would be nice, the team needs to take a long look at itself. Everyone from players to coaches needs to take the bye week to reflect on what is holding the team back. The Cowboys need to be better in all phases, and it will start with accountability from everyone involved.
That includes you, too, Jerry Jones.
