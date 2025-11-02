NFL insider names Cowboys' potential trade deadline targets to bolster D
The next two days will be crucial for the Dallas Cowboys, with a Week 9 showdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football and the NFL trade deadline less than 24 hours later.
Dallas could reshape its season in the coming days, with a big win in primetime and adding some reinforcements on the defensive side of the ball.
The Cowboys' defensive unit has been putrid through the first two months of the season and there are needs at all three levels, so making a move to improve the defense could set Dallas up for a playoff push in the second half of the season.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared some insight into the Cowboys' plans for the trade deadline on Sunday morning, noting Dallas is "in the market for a pass rusher." Rapoport then listed off some of the names who could be available and would make sense for the Cowboys to target.
While the Cowboys have been linked to high-profile pass rushers like Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson, who led the league in sacks in 2024, and Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby, Rapoport had other names in mind.
"[Tennessee Titans EDGE] Arden Key, the Miami Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, and the Raiders' Malcolm Koonce are among the edge rushers who could be traded," Rapoport wrote.
With how desperate the Cowboys need to bolster the defense, any of those players should be welcomed with open arms in Dallas.
Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, Miami Dolphins
Phillips hasn't played a full season since 2022, when he recorded 61 tackles, seven sacks, eight tackles for a loss, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. If he could be had for a fourth-round pick at the deadline, it's a move the front office would have to strongly consider.
This season, the 26-year-old Phillips has recorded 21 total tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery, and 3.5 runs stuffed.
Throughout his eight-year career, Chubb has battled through injuries, but has managed to record 42.5 sacks. In his last full season, Chubb recorded 11 sacks and was the league's co-leader in forced fumbles, but he missed the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL.
Both players have injury history, but the low-risk, high-reward upside that the Cowboys seem to be drawn to.
Arden Key, Tennessee Titans
Key entered the league as a third-round pick in the 2018 draft after starring at LSU. He began his career with the Raiders, but has since had brief stops with the San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Titans.
Throughout his career, Key has totaled 176 tackles, 89 quarterback hits, 34 tackles for a loss, and 28 sacks over 109 games. He would bring a strong veteran presence to the Cowboys' pass rush.
Malcolm Koonce, Las Vegas Raiders
Like Key, the 27-year-old Koonce is a former third-round pick. Koonce joined the league in the 2021 NFL draft after starring for the Buffalo Bulls.
Koonce had built some hype after a career-year in 2023, but a knee injury sidelined him for the entire 2024 season, which included eight sacks. Now, he's trying to refind his groove.
Throughout his time in the league, Koonce has recorded 72 tackles, 11 sacks, 22 quarterback hits, and four forced fumbles in 46 games with 12 starts. Koonce may be the least experienced of the group, but he has intriguing upside.
The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 p.m. ET.
