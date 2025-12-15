Dak Prescott praised in weekly QB report card, but defense failed him again

Sunday night was another disappointing performance for the Dallas Cowboys, who lost 34-26 to the Minnesota Vikings. That loss dropped the Cowboys to 6-7-1 on the season and all but ended their hopes of making the postseason.

While every loss is tough to deal with, this was another game where the defense simply couldn't get the job done. Despite playing a team led by a struggling quarterback in J.J. McCarthy, the Cowboys' defense gave up multiple big plays and couldn't get off the field.

It was an all-too-familiar story as their poor play overshadowed another strong outing from Dak Prescott. That was the focus for Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski, who gave Prescott a B+ for his work in Week 15, but said the defense let him down once again.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"The story remains the same with the Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott continues to play at a high level only to see the team's defense let the offense down," Sobleski wrote.

"Prescott has thrown for at least 290 yards in four straight games. The Cowboys lost the last two, even though Dallas offense averaged 420 yards in those contests.Currently, the Cowboys field a bottom four defense. Conversely, the offense still ranks first overall."

Cowboys' defense is making history, for the wrong reason

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the sideline during the first quarter. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

This season has been a disaster for Dallas, and it all comes back to their defense. As pointed out by Rex Ryan on ESPN's Get Up, the Cowboys will be the fourth team in the last 30 years to score 29 points per game and miss the playoffs.

That's why Ryan unloaded on the defense, and dubbed them the "Dumbsday Defense."

While his nickname for them isn't exactly clever, his point remains the same. This defense is tough to watch and it falls on coaching that there has been no real improvement all season.

The only positive aspect of this season is knowing that even Jerry and Stephen Jones can't pretend the defensive roster is good enough. So maybe that will lead to some much-needed change in the offseason.

