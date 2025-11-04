Has Mazi Smith played his last down as a Dallas Cowboy?
It shouldn't be exaggerated how important the Dallas Cowboys' Week 9 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals has become.
The Cowboys are in a place where the result of Monday night's game will change the trajectory of the season in many ways.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has already revealed that the team has a trade in place before the league's deadline on Tuesday. But what does that mean for the players currently on the roster?
MORE: Adam Schefter shares latest on potential Cowboys moves prior to NFL trade deadline
Hearing that a deal has been made has to be unsettling for some players on the roster. However, who could be on the move?
One name that a lot of fans have been thinking about is defensive tackle Mazi Smith. Smith has been given chance after chance to make an impact on a defense that desperately needs help.
Unfortunately, Smith is listed as one of the inactives for the Monday night showdown with the Cardinals.
Moving On?
Smith has appeared in just five games for the Cowboys this season; his impact being very minimal. Is there even a market for Smith at the moment?
Many wanted the plug pulled on the former first-round pick after last season. However, first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer felt like there was still an opportunity for Smith to make an impact.
The addition of defensive tackle Kenny Clark should have been the moment everyone realized Smith's days were numbered in Dallas.
As fans wait to hear what the big teased trade is before the deadline, it's hard not to think that Smith is involved in the deal.
MORE: Dak Prescott unbothered by Jerry Jones' need to create 24/7 soap opera
The Cowboys have hit on a lot of defensive players in past drafts. However, I think it's safe to say that it will never work out for Smith in Dallas.
There's going to be a lot of moving parts in the next 24 hours. It will be interesting to see if Smith is one of those parts.
