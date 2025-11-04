Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder rocks custom Cowboys jeans ahead of MNF
The Dallas Cowboys will host the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Week 9, and are looking for their fourth win of the season.
Looking to bounce back from an abysmal performance in Week 8, the Cowboys need all their stars to show up in this one. That includes tight end Jake Ferguson, who had zero receptions in the loss to the Denver Broncos one week ago.
MORE: Cowboys vs Cardinals Week 9 inactive features surprising healthy scratch
It was the first time this season that Ferguson ended a game with no receptions, which was a shock considering how well he's played throughout this season.
Ferguson has made noise this year with 51 receptions for 334 yards and seven touchdowns. He's also made noise off the field due to his high-profile engagement to Haley Cavinder. A social media star, along with her twin sister Hanna, Haley has gone viral week after week by rocking custom Dallas gear.
That was the case again this week as Cavinder flaunted her new outfit of the day, which featured a pair of custom Cowboys jeans.
Cavinder also showed off her ring in the video, which also went viral earlier this year when she and Ferguson announced their engagement.
Cowboys will need Jake Ferguson to rise to the challenge in Week 9
Dallas has leaned heavily on Ferguson this season, and they'll need him to be at his best when they face the Cardinals in Week 9.
MORE: Adam Schefter shares latest on potential Cowboys moves prior to NFL trade deadline
While CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are known for stretching the field and making the big plays, it's Ferguson's ability to convert third downs and make tough catches in the red zone that keep the chains moving.
The Cowboys will be on a bye week following their showdown with the Cardinals, and could use some positive momentum going into their midseason break.
