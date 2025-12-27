Dak Prescott leads NFL in yet another elite category after Christmas victory

Dak Prescott has been playing at an elite level throughout the 2025-26 season, and has re-established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

Following the Dallas Cowboys' win over the Washington Commanders on Christmas Day, Prescott sits atop the league in another impressive category.

Along with leading the top offense in the league, Prescott now leads the NFL in most 300-yard passing games this season. Prescott has thrown for 300 yards or more in six games this season, including four in the last five weeks.

MORE: Why Dallas Cowboys should trade for Maxx Crosby amid Raiders turmoil

In games where Prescott has thrown for 300 or more yards, the Cowboys have a 4-1-1 record.

Sure, the Cowboys offense has to light up the scoreboard and air out the ball because of their putrid defense, but Dak's ability to consistently get the job done shows why Dallas trusts him with the ball in his hands.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Prescott has one more 300-yard game than Detroit Lions star Jared Goff (5), while four quarterbacks have four 300-yard performances under their belts.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys' aggressive Week 17 mindset turned risk into reward

Most 300-yard passing games this season

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott greets Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff after the game at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (6)

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (5)

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (4)

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (4)

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (4)

Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals (4)

That's elite company to be in, especially with NFL MVP front-runner Matthew Stafford among those on the list. Justin Herbert and Bo Nix are also primed to lead their teams into the postseason.

Hopefully, next season, Prescott and the Cowboys offense will get the support it needs from the defense to turn its production into wins.

A full look at Prescott's 300-yard performances this season can be seen below.

MORE: Cowboys' Javonte Williams reached major contract milestone before early Christmas exit

Dak Prescott's 300-yard performances

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws the ball during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Week 2 vs New York Giants (361): Cowboys win, 40-37 OT

Week 4 vs Green Bay Packers (319): Cowboys tie, 40-40

Week 12 vs Philadelphia Eagles (354): Cowboys win, 24-21

Week 13 vs Kansas City (320): Cowboys win, 31-28

Week 14 at Detroit Lions (376): Cowboys lose, 44-30

Week 17 at Washington Commanders (307): Cowboys win, 30-23

Cowboys make bold defensive statement in Round 1 of new 2026 NFL mock draft

Super Bowl champ urges Dak Prescott to sit out Cowboys' season finale

Updated 2026 NFL draft order post-Christmas has Cowboys clinging to top 15

Jerry Jones’ blunt defensive assessment cranks up Matt Eberflus' hot seat