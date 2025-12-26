Dallas Cowboys' aggressive Week 17 mindset turned risk into reward

Even though it was tougher than anticipated, the Dallas Cowboys secured their seventh win of the season by defeating the Washington Commanders on the road in Week 17. That win wouldn't have happened if not for the aggressive approach from head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Dallas took a commanding 21-3 lead early in the game, but their poor defense allowed Washington to make it a game. In the end, the Cowboys walked away with a 30-23 victory, primarily due to Schottenheimer rolling the dice on fourth downs six times during the game.

His faith in the offense paid off as Dak Prescott and company converted all six attempts. It was such an impressive feat that it was the most conversions for the franchise in the past 45 seasons.

The Cowboys converted six fourth downs in their win vs. the Commanders.



This is their most fourth-down conversions in any game in the past 45 seasons 🔥



(h/t Elias Sports Bureau) pic.twitter.com/Q0Mmmu9fYI — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) December 25, 2025

Cowboys, Brian Schottenheimer must stay aggressive in 2026

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during warmups before the game against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

While not every conversion led to a touchdown, each led to a fresh set of downs, allowing the Cowboys to control the clock. By the end of the game, they had the ball for 38:44 compared to 21:16 for the Commanders.

Considering how their defense has performed this season, this is the perfect approach to keep them from being a problem. It also gave the offense more confidence, which helped Prescott shake off a shaky start and find his rhythm.

While the Cowboys need to make changes on defense this offseason, Schottenheimer must keep this aggressive mindset in 2026. Barring a complete makeover, the defense isn't going to suddenly become elite next year. The offense, however, is loaded with highly-paid playmakers.

Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Jake Ferguson will be back. They're also expected to franchise tag George Pickens and could look to give Javonte Williams another deal. All that talent on offense is why the Cowboys should aggressively attack opposing defenses the way they did on Christmas.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is interviewed after defeating the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

