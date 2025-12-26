Updated 2026 NFL draft order post-Christmas has Cowboys clinging to top 15

The Dallas Cowboys gifted fans a Christmas W in the Netflix matinee to kick off Week 17, earning a win over the division rival Washington Commanders in a slugfest.

It was a physical game between the NFC East foes, which became a one-score game down the final stretch, but the Cowboys were able to hold off the Commanders for the win. Unfortunately, the win came with a cost.

By snapping the team's three-game losing skid, Dallas slipped in the NFL Draft order and is now clinging to the hope of landing a top-15 pick. With one game to go, a road meeting with the New York Giants, a win could knock the Cowboys out of the top 15 completely, and the team could miss out on an elite talent.

Of course, Dallas also has the Green Bay Packers' first round selection, which currently sits at No. 21.

The Giants are in contention for the No. 1 overall pick, so they have no incentive to win, so it will be interesting to see how the action plays out in the season finale when the two teams face off.

The result could be some ugly football to ring in the new year.

A full look at the current 2026 NFL Draft order following the Christmas tripleheader can be seen below, via Tankathon.

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Christmas

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

New York Giants Las Vegas Raiders Cleveland Browns New York Jets Tennessee Titans Arizona Cardinals Washington Commanders New Orleans Saints Cincinnati Bengals Kansas City Chiefs Miami Dolphins Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons) Baltimore Ravens Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dallas Cowboys Detroit Lions Minnesota Vikings New York Jets (via Colts) Carolina Panthers Pittsburgh Steelers Dallas Cowboys (via Packers) Philadelphia Eagles Houston Texans Buffalo Bills Los Angeles Chargers San Francisco 49ers Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars) Los Angeles Rams Chicago Bears New England Patriots Seattle Seahawks Denver Broncos

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

