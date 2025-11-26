Dak Prescott opens up on Cowboys' prep for short Thanksgiving week after big win

The Dallas Cowboys face the difficult task of a quick turnaround in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving, which follows an emotional win last weekend over the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas' veterans are used to the short week for the team's annual Thanksgiving Day game, including Dak Prescott, who opened up about the preparations for Thursday evening.

While the Cowboys' big win over Philly was an epic comeback, Prescott knows the team can't dwell on that accomplishment as they aim to move forward.

"It's vital, you've got to reset," Prescott said, via DallasCowboys.com. "Yeah, that was a great win, great, tough win, emotional coming back from down 21, but it was only to be celebrated that night to be honest with you… Especially on the short week, you've got to move forward, you've got to get on your film, you've got to find a way to crunch five days into two, two and a half, three days."

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott gestures on the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Prescott added, "We know how talented and good this team is coming in. We know how important it is to start fast, and that's our focus. However, if that doesn't happen, you've got to be resilient, you've got to show competitive stamina. At the end of the day, it's a four-quarter game and that is what the goodness of last week does."

The Cowboys have an impressive home streak against the Chiefs, going 5-0 in their last few outings. Dallas leads the all-time series 7-5.

Let's hope the short week doesn't come with an emotional dump after the big division win to keep the team's playoff hopes alive. If there is one thing we've learned with the team in recent weeks, it's that the team is in good hands with Prescott leading the way.

Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Date: Thursday, November 27

Start Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 51.5

