DeMarvion Overshown fires warning shot at Cowboys' opponents
DeMarvion Overshown returned to the field at the perfect time for the Dallas Cowboys.
The third-year linebacker made his 2025 season debut against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11 after missing nearly a full year due to a knee injury. That was the same day rookie cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. returned from his knee injury. As if that wasn't enough to get excited about, Dallas also had defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson making their Cowboys debut.
Those additions helped the Cowboys secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season. They're now 5-5-1 and have a shot at making the playoffs. They'll need help, but the first step will be handling the opponents on their schedule.
According to Overshown, that's not going to be a problem. When asked about their play over the past two weeks, Overshown said teams that face the Cowboys will be in trouble.
“Oh yeah. It’s always fun when you’re kicking other people’s asses. You never want to get away from that, that’s a part of the game," Overshown said.
“We all got the same common goal, and that’s going out there, and carrying the light of our brother Marshawn (Kneeland). And that’s winning football games. When you got 11 guys on the field with that mindset, anybody across from us is in trouble.”
DeMarvion Overshown will only gain confidence from here
During the Week 11 win, Overshown had one tackle, which went for a loss in yardage. His second game saw much more activity.
Overshown looked much more confortable and had five tackles during the win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
A breakout star in 2024, Overshown will only grow more dangerous the more comfortable he is on his surgically repaired knee.
