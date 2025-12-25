Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane drops Cowboys QB's government name in Christmas pics

For the second straight major holiday, the Dallas Cowboys are on the field and not getting the chance to celebrate with their families. The team was lucky enough to play at home on Thanksgiving, but Christmas has been another story.

The Cowboys are on the road in Landover, Maryland, for a clash with the division rival Washington Commanders at Northwest Field on Netflix.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense opened up on fire, but have stumbled at the start of the second half. While Prescott is trying to rally his team, his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, is watching from home with the couple's two daughters, MJ and Aurora.

Since Dak was going to be away, the family planned ahead for their Christmas photos which Sarah Jane dropped on Instagram with the caption, "All I ever want for Christmas. Thank you Jesus!"

On Christmas Eve, Sarah Jane posed by the Christmas tree with her daughters and shared a special message, where she dropped the government name of the Cowboys star quarterback. If you didn't know, Dak's full name is Rayne Dakota Prescott.

She also shared a photo of three bouquets of roses, which Prescott sent to the women and loves of his life. "Dak made sure there were three sets of roses delivered on Christmas for his girls," Sarah Jane wrote. "Best daddy."

You love to see it.

Not only is Prescott a leader on the field and one of the best quarterbacks in the game, he's a stellar man off of the field as well, and that's part of what makes him so easy to root for.

Prescott and Sarah Jane, who were engaged on, share two daughters together: first-born daughter,Margaret Jane "MJ" Rose, and their second daughter, Aurora Rayne,who is named after her father-- Dak's first name is Rayne -- who was born earlier this year.

