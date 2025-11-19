Dak Prescott reflects on Cowboys' George Pickens experience with a smile
The Dallas Cowboys were rolling against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, and came away with a whirlwind of momentum thanks to the team's 33-16 win to cap off Week 11 of the NFL season.
But because the win was so impressive, it's easy to forget that star wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens were benched for the first drive. That resulted in the offense sputtering and going three-and-out before the duo returned to the field and took over.
Following the game, star quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about Pickens and the first-series punishment, along with the 15-yard penalty for leaping onto the goalpost to celebrate a big touchdown.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer gives strong endorsement for Cowboys extending George Pickens
Prescott laughed at the question, before sharing his thoughts on the George Pickens experience and balancing his personality and discipline.
"He's a one-of-a-kind guy. Special individual. Elite. Has a great feel for the game. Loves the game, plays the game like a kid. I mean, when you watch him play, I'm sure, right, the energy, the celebrations, like that's contagious, you know," Prescott said.
"Luckily, we got a kicker who can make it. I know Shad is probably not happy about it. But when you got a kicker that can bail you out, you know, it's one thing. But the discipline, right, there is a part of that that we've all got to tighten up. And GP knows that. Obviously, he responded to it, right, responded to the discipline by the way that he came out and the intensity he played with and the effort he had. But he's a special individual. And like you said, there is a balance to it, though."
MORE: Cowboys have hidden gem in run blocking game who needs more snaps
Prescott has a valid point. The energy and passion Pickens plays with is what allows him to be so good. However, you have to contain your emotions to avoid costly mistakes.
Pickens has received multiple fines this season for taunting and unsportsmanlike conduct. Luckily, the missteps have not led to any costly mistakes during a game. And on Monday night, Pickens redeemed himself with an incredible statline.
George Pickens' redemption
Despite being benched for the first series, Pickens came out firing on all cylinders when he was able to see the field.
Pickens finished the game with nine catches on 11 targets, racking up 144 yards and a touchdown.
In his first season with the Cowboys, Pickens ranks 11th in the league in catches (59), second in the league in receiving yards (908), and third in receiving touchdowns (7). He is an undeniable threat and a good fit for Dallas, and he deserves to remain on the roster long-term.
Let's hope he can keep the momentum rolling in Week 12 against the Eagles.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup shows excitement after explosive Week 11
NFC East power rankings Week 12: Cowboys keep playoff hopes alive
Cowboys-Eagles Week 12 opening odds place Dallas as slight home underdogs
Cowboys top-5 rated players from Week 11 dominated by defenders
Cowboys finally enter NFL Playoff Picture following dominant Week 11 win
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries