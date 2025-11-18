Dak Prescott gives powerful statement after Cowboys' emotional Week 11 win
The Dallas Cowboys returned to the field following a two-week hiatus and the tragic death of teammate Marshawn Kneeland on Monday Night Football to cap off Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
It was a dominant win for the Cowboys, and the team's best overall performance of the year.
The offense was clicking on all cylinders, following a puzzling benching of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens for the first series, but everyone bounced back and came through for the team in a big way.
MORE: Cowboys fans baffled by CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens benching
The most impressive part of Dallas' big win was the incredible performance from the defense.
Dallas' newest addition, star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, had a dominant debut for the team and showed exactly why the Cowboys went out to get him at the NFL trade deadline.
Following the game, Dak Prescott spoke to ESPN SportsCenter's Scott Van Pelt to share a powerful message on the meaning of brotherhood and how the team was able to come together in a big way at such after such a tragic situation.
Prescott's powerful words
"It's not necessarily about, oh, I'm weak, but it's about being vulnerable. And, you know, to show courage, you have to show some kind of weakness, right? Or something that you need to overcome. And it was just a time for us to gather together, right? Understand that... This game, it's bigger, right? It's about life and these connections that we're making, the brotherhoods, the friendships," Prescott said.
"We've got to be there for each other regardless, on the field, off the field. And Marshawn was such a kind, loving, sweet soul that it hurt. It hurt everybody, but we're able to, as you said, face that grief and use that as a strength for us to move forward."
That was a great statement from the team's leader, and words that the team will carry with them through the season and beyond.
Dallas returns to action on Sunday, November 23, against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles. We will get a real taste of how good the revamped Cowboys are when they face the reigning Super Bowl champions.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' massive win vs Raiders in Week 11
4 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys' dominant Week 11 win over Raiders
Reason CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens were benched revealed by Cowboys insider
Cowboys share Marshawn Kneeland tribute t-shirts before kickoff vs Raiders
Jerry Jones goes viral for disturbing smile after Quinnen Williams first Cowboys sack
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries