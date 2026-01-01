Dallas Cowboys predicted to make costly George Pickens decision

The Dallas Cowboys are entering the final game of the 2025-26 season, before turning their attention to the NFL offseason, where the team will look to address some major holes on the roster.

Dallas will also have to make some key decisions with players who are set to hit the open market, including star wide receiver George Pickens, who will command a blockbuster extension after a career year.

However, the Cowboys have an out, but it will be costly.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys' first Week 18 injury report sees 5 players miss practice

The Cowboys can use the franchise tag on Pickens to keep him from hitting free agency. The franchise tag for wide receivers in the 2026 offseason will cost the team $28 million, but it is the most likely approach for the team, according to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

"Dallas may not be eager to give Pickens the sort of long-term deal he'd likely command on the open market. It already has a ton of cap tied to Lamb and Quarterback Dak Prescott. The Cowboys were also willing to trade Micah Parsons because of the cost of adding a third massive salary to the mix. Pickens would likely command north of $30 million annually as a free agent," Knox writes.

"The prediction here, though, is that he won't get that opportunity until 2027 at the earliest. Prediction: Dallas uses the franchise tag on Pickens."

MORE: Brian Schottenheimer gets honest, breaks silence on Trevon Diggs release

While Dak Prescott and the coaching staff have expressed interest in Pickens returning to the Cowboys in 2026, it will be interesting to see how much of a long-term approach the team takes.

This season, Pickens ranks third in the league with 1,420 receiving yards, with 92 catches and nine touchdowns.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens hurdles Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, Week 18 betting odds & preview

Cowboys 2026 mock draft lands Trevon Diggs replacement, star LB

What Cowboys save on the salary cap after releasing Trevon Diggs

Cowboys still confident they can build Super Bowl contender around star QB

Super Bowl champ urges Dak Prescott to sit out Cowboys' season finale