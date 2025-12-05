Dak Prescott's viral comments come back to bite Cowboys in loss to Lions

The Dallas Cowboys saw their three-game winning streak come to an end Thursday night at Ford Field in a 44-30 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Now with a 6-6-1 record, the Cowboys will almost certainly have to win out and hope for some help in order to make the playoffs after what's been a rollercoaster of a regular season.

Headed into the game, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott didn't hold back on his confidence when it came to Dallas' chances of coming out with a win.

However, those viral comments came back to hit him in the face once the Cowboys walked off the field with a double-digit loss.

Dak Prescott Took Pregame Jab at Lions

According to NFL Network's Jane Slater, Prescott directed some confident words toward the Lions defense after being asked what he remembers about the last time he played at Ford Field in 2019 when he threw for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

“We lit them up. Lot of passing yards. About to do it again," Prescott said before the game.

Just asked Dak Prescott what he remembers from the last one here “that we lit them up. Lot of passing yards. About to do it again”

Prescott ended up having a productive individual night. He finished 31 of 47 passing for a season-high 376 yards, one touchdown and two picks. So, he was right about the passing yards, but it didn't result in a win for the Cowboys.

Both of Prescott's interceptions were no fault of his own and came as a result of tipped passes off the hands of his target that the Lions were able to capitalize on.

Winning MVP is out of range for Prescott at this point but he will need to play at that level and lead Dallas to four straight wins to end the regular season if the Cowboys want any chance of making the playoffs.

