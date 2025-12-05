Richard Sherman unloads on George Pickens in epic rant after Cowboys’ loss to Lions

The Dallas Cowboys needed a win in the worst way in Week 14, but they had a tough task on their hands.

On the heels of two huge wins at home against the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas had to go on the road to take on the Detroit Lions. Their defense, which had been playing much better in recent weeks, didn't travel well as the Lions won 44-30.

While their inability to stop the Lions' offense was the primary reason they lost, Richard Sherman said the real story is George Pickens. Despite entering this game with more than 1,100 yards, Pickens was a non-factor with just 37 yards on five catches.

He had plenty of targets come his way, but he didn't attack the ball, including on a slant route, which turned into an interception. Sherman discussed that play while saying Pickens looked "uninterested."

"The big story here is George Pickens. George Pickens, throughout the game, especially late in the game, just looked uninterested in playing football. And that's what you can't have. If you're going to be a superstar, if you want to be the best receiver in the National Football League, you can never be disengaged. It doesn't matter if the game is going your way or not going your way. You can't just disappear in these games, or else you're not going to have an impact," Sherman said.

"And just right here, cruising, cruising routes. You're the guy. You're the guy. CeeDee Lamb is not in this game. He's out. And you get intercepted on your slant routes. And you can't be the guy and half-a-- it. I'm sorry. That's just unacceptable."

Could this game hurt George Pickens in the offseason?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Sherman also questioned if a performance like this could hurt Pickens as he looks for a new deal. Set to be a free agent in the offseason, Pickens has the talent to earn a maximum deal, but his effort is the question.

"And if you're a Dallas Cowboys and you're looking at him and you're looking to pay him big-time receiver money, $40 million, you're going to look at this tape and say, hey, is this a guy we can trust paying $40 million to show up regardless of circumstance? I don't know."

Pickens was often criticized in Pittsburgh, and this game brought renewed criticism of his effort after he had quieted most doubters through the first 13 weeks.

