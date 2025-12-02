Cowboys-Lions Week 14 uniform matchup creates weird visual twist

The Dallas Cowboys are riding high after their latest win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only was this their third consecutive win, but two of them were also against the teams that played in the most recent Super Bowl.

Dallas is playing with supreme confidence, but their latest challenge will again test their mental toughness. In Week 14, they're on the road to take on the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.

The last time these two teams met, it was a blowout win for the Lions. Detroit had its way with the Cowboys, winning 47-9 in a game that was over by the second quarter. Dallas has to put up a better showing in this one, or they could see their playoff hopes take a major hit.

As for the game itself, things will look different for the Cowboys. While they're typically the team wearing white with blue as their secondary color, that will be flipped. Detroit is wearing their white uniforms, and that will put Dallas in their seldom-used navy jerseys.

Thursday night’s uniform matchup pic.twitter.com/5nqyAclDQg — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 1, 2025

Some Dallas fans love this uniform and wish it would be worn more often, while others argue it's cursed. Whatever the take, it's going to be a weird twist to see the opponent wearing white and blue.

Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions, Week 14 TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin against the Detroit Lions. | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Date: Thursday, December 4

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Ford Field

TV Channel: Prime Video

Betting Odds: Cowboys +3.5 | O/U: 54.5

How to watch Cowboys at Lions on TNF on Prime

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass while being pressured by Detroit Lions defensive tackle DJ Reader. | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

To watch Thursday Night Football, you must be an Amazon Prime member. If you are not a current subscriber, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. After your free trial, Prime costs $14.99 a month.

You can watch on Amazon devices such as the Fire TV and Fire tablet, connected TVs, and web browsers.

Once you are subscribed or have a trial, you can open the Prime Video app on your device of choice or log in to your Amazon account on your computer. From there, Thursday Night Football will appear on the homepage of Prime Video, or you can locate it in the search bar, sports section, or “Live & Upcoming” carousel. Simply click on the night’s game, and click play.

