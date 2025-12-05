3 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys potential season-ending loss in Week 14

The season might not technically be over for the Dallas Cowboys, but it's close after their loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday night.

Dallas did what they've done far too often this season, and started slow. They were trailing 20-9 at the half, then gave up a quick touchdown following a turnover in the third quarter. They fought back, getting it as close as 30-27, but the Lions responded with another couple of touchdowns to win 44-30.

MORE: 3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' crushing loss to Lions in Week 14

The Cowboys will now need a lot of help to make the postseason. While we have to wait to see how that plays out, we can look back at this game and identify who stood out as winners and losers in Week 14.

Loser: Nate Thomas, OT

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Nate Thomas in action during the game against the Baltimore Ravens. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Starting left tackle Tyler Guyton was out, so Nate Thomas was asked to fill in. The Cowboys have been happy with the 2024 seventh-round pick, who has exceeded expectations. That said, Thursday wasn't a fun night for Thomas.

The Lions attacked him with Al-Quadin Muhammad and Aidan Hutchinson, and Thomas struggled with both players. He gave up several pressures and a crushing sack on third down in the first half.

Winner: James Houston, EDGE

Dallas Cowboys defensive end James Houston stands on the field against the Las Vegas Raiders. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Lions got the ball first and were moving into Dallas territory, threatening to score a touchdown. The Cowboys' defense stopped them, however, thanks in large part to James Houston.

On third-and-eight, Houston got into the backfield in a hurry and sacked Jared Goff for a 10-yard loss. Detroit had to settle for a field goal as Houston made it 5.5 sacks on the season to lead the team.

Loser: KaVontae Turpin, WR/KR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin runs with the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There's no denying that KaVontae Turpin is one of the best return men in the game, but he's made two inexcusable errors in back-to-back weeks. Just as he did against the Chiefs, Turpin waved his hand, signalling a fair catch, then tried to run with the ball.

MORE: NFL insider says Dak Prescott’s MVP hopes collapse if Cowboys lose to Lions

Turpin's penalty was declined due to a hold on the return, but even without the hold, the Cowboys would have been backed up to their own goal line.

Winner: Ryan Flournoy, WR

Dallas Cowboys RB Javonte Williams celebrates with QB Dak Prescott and WR Ryan Flournoy after a touchdown. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

CeeDee Lamb was the only offensive player who was delivering big plays throughout the first three quarters. He had six receptions for 121 yards and nearly made a great catch for a touchdown. Lamb was unable to make the play and landed on his head while coming down. That forced him out of the game with a concussion, but he still had a remarkable outing.

With him out, the Cowboys turned to second-year wideout Ryan Flournoy. With Detroit focusing all its attention on George Pickens, Flournoy went off with nine receptions for 115 yards with a 42-yard touchdown.

Loser: Jake Ferguson, TE

Jake Ferguson was on the wrong end of two huge plays for Dallas. First, it was a fumble that led to the Lions' second touchdown and a 17-6 lead. Next, it was an illegal hands to the face penalty that negated a pass interference call on D.J. Reed.

George Pickens had beaten Reed deep, and the Detroit cornerback was flagged for making contact, which would have given Dallas the ball at the two-yard line. Instead, they replayed the down.

Winner: Brandon Aubrey, K

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks a field goal during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Once again, Brandon Aubrey was single-handedly keeping his team in the game. The offense stalled on one drive after another, but the one thing that kept this from being a blowout was the humanoid leg Aubrey possesses.

He finished X-of-X with a long from 63 yards. As has been the case throughout his career, that one went through with room to spare.

Loser: George Pickens, WR

This was the first game of the year where George Pickens seemed human.

Pickens entered the game with more than 1,000 yards receiving, but had the clamps put on him. He finished with just 37 yards on five receptions. What was worse was that he didn't play with any aggression when coming back for the ball, which was evident on the first Prescott interception that Pickens had his hands on.

New Cowboys 2026 mock draft lands Trevon Diggs replacement, star LB

Dallas Cowboys have unexpected X-factor named for final playoff push

CeeDee Lamb injury update: Cowboys lose superstar WR to injury

Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup has Dallas surging up board

NFC East power rankings: Cowboys soar, close gap on Eagles entering Week 14