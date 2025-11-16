Cowboys' Stephen Jones praises Brian Schottenheimer for leadership during tragedy
What was supposed to be a week to rest and regroup turned into an unexpected week of emotions. The Dallas Cowboys started their bye week by adding talent to the defensive side of the ball, but then dealt with tragedy when Marshawn Kneeland passed away.
As difficult of a situation as this has been for everyone in the organization, head coach Brian Schottenheimer appears to be the right man to lead them through it. Former backup quarterback Cooper Rush claimed Schottenheimer's love for people made him the right man, and as they prepare to take the field on Monday for the first time without Kneeland, executive vice president Stephen Jones is echoing that sentiment.
Jones made his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan and praised Schottenheimer for the way he's handled this situation. He first quoted Schottenheimer, who said they won't move on but will move forward. He then praised his authenticity and heart.
“I think that’s right, I just think it comes back to his authenticity. He’s got a big heart. Everything about him’s real. I know the team feels that way about him. I know his staff does, and I know certainly management and ownership feel the same way," Jones said.
"I think he’s just done an outstanding job working with our team, working through the staff. You know, as we said, we’re going through a really difficult situation that certainly puts everything into perspective.”
Brian Schottenheimer faces unexpected trial with grace
As a first-year head coach, Schottenheimer has dealt with trials on the field, beginning with the front office's decision to trade Micah Parsons. He's also had to try and overcome multiple injuries, especially in the secondary.
Now, he's been the face of the franchise during an unexpected tragedy and doing so with grace. His handling of this situation deserves the praise Jones has given, and continues to show why the Cowboys were so adamant about making him their coach this offseason.
