Cooper Rush calls Brian Schottenheimer right coach for Cowboys after tragedy
The Dallas Cowboys went into their Week 10 bye expecting their focus to be on improving for a second-half playoff push. Instead, they find themselves dealing with an unexpected tragedy.
News broke on Thursday morning that second-year player Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away at just 24 years old. It was later reported that Kneeland took his own life, which will leave friends and family with even more heartbreaking questions.
Editors’ note: If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.
It will be hard for teammates to focus on their job while dealing with the emotions, but one former Cowboy says the franchise is in good hands. Cooper Rush, who started eight games at quarterback for Dallas in 2024, said there might not be anyone better than head coach Brian Schottenheimer to lead them through this.
“With Schotty, there’s probably not another better guy for that horrible situation in that organization. He can handle that in terms of how he talks to his players and cares for them because of the people-person he is. It’s unfortunate but he is the right guy for that particular job.”
Schottenheimer was a consultant for the Cowboys in 2022 before taking over as their offensive coordinator in 2023 and 2024. Rush was the backup to Dak Prescott in all three of those seasons, giving him insight on Schottenheimer.
Brian Schottenheimer has always put people first
Since taking over as the head coach, Schottenheimer has shown that he values relationships above all else.
He's made it a point to get the right type of players in the locker room, focusing on character and leadership above all else. He's also been willing to show his emotions, sharing his experiences on navigating life after the loss of his father, Marty Schottenheimer, who passed away in 2021 and never got to see his son become an NFL head coach.
Coach Schotty has been given a tough task this season with the struggling Cowboys, but as Rush says, this adversity will show why the Jones family was so thrilled to hire him as their head coach.
