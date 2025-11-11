'Devastated' Jerry Jones breaks silence on death of Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland
The Dallas Cowboys are set to return to the field in Week 11 of the NFL season, after a chaotic and emotional week during the team's bye. Dallas revamped its roster on the defensive side of the ball, while learning of the death of second-year defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, his death was ruled a suspected suicide by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Over the weekend, the NFL world honored Kneeland with moments of silence before kickoff, and on Tuesday, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones broke his silence on the topic and shared his thoughts on the tragedy.
Jones made his comments during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan.
"Devastated. Hard to believe. It was in the middle of the night when we all got the news. ... As a teammate, (Kneeland) touched everybody in many different ways," Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.
"It's just a time when you acknowledge there are no answers. It makes you want to live life to the fullest. His death is such a national awareness thing. ... There's no doubt in my mind that (the team will move forward) in memory of what he was all about. He was very unique in his passion for the game."
Editors’ note: If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.
Making of a star
Kneeland joined the Cowboys as a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft after starring at Western Michigan. Throughout his two years with the team, Kneeland has played in 18 games with four starts. He recorded 26 tackles, five tackles for a loss, four quarterback hits, and one sack throughout his career.
In his final game, a Week 9 Monday Night Football clash against the Arizona Cardinals, Kneeland recovered a blocked punt in the endzone for a touchdown. It was the first touchdown of his career.
Our deepest condolences go out to Kneeland's family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.
