Dak Prescott explains why he's not blaming himself for Cowboys' failed season

The 2025-26 NFL season came to an unceremonious end for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, falling to the New York Giants, 34-17.

With the offseason kicking off immediately as the franchise searches for ways to improve ahead of Brian Schottenheimer's second year as head coach, the next couple of months will be critical.

The Cowboys' offense didn't have many problems this fall as star quarterback Dak Prescott put together one of the most productive seasons of his professional career. However, the defense faltered, surrendering 30 or more points in nine games.

Finishing with 4,000+ passing yards for the fourth time and tossing 30 touchdowns to ten interceptions, Prescott can't blame himself for Dallas' dismal campaign.

Dak Prescott Makes It Evident He's Frustrated By Defensive Struggles

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks for an open receiver as New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Though he didn't flat-out circle the elephant in the room, Prescott indirectly displayed his frustration with the defensive struggles.

Prescott is exasperated his play didn't have more of an impact on the Cowboys' final record.

"Tough season. Frustrating in a sense, you know? I think I've alliterated this before, one of the first seasons, if not the first of my career, I can't directly correlate my play to the wins and loss, or the end of the season, or overall success of the season," Prescott said on Sunday. "So that makes it frustrating. One of the best offenses in the league, explosive."

"Now sure, not always to our standard, didn't play like that every week, week in and week out, but put up a lot of points. Unfortunately, just didn't win the games that we should've and didn't finish out some of those one-score close games on our end," Prescott added. "Ultimately, it leads us to an 8-9-1 record. It sucks, but it's the reality.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Normally, an offense as good as Dallas' would be heading to the postseason. However, the worst defensive unit in franchise history, literally, played a large role in those aspirations not coming to fruition.

Prescott didn't point to effort, focus, or intensity for the outcome of the year.

"A lot of good in this season, but unfortunately, it's not the destination, it's not the end goal, it's not where we want it to be," Prescott said. "Thankful for the experience, the men in the locker room who gave it their all, coaches, each and every week. I don't think effort or lack of focus or intensity was ever our problem, so appreciate everyone giving it their all and leaving it all out there."

The Dallas Cowboys are moving forward. With a potential change at defensive coordinator on the table, Dallas will heavily invest in its defense in free agency and the NFL Draft.

