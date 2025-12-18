Dallas Cowboys aim to achieve feat not accomplished since 1990 vs Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys will take the field at AT&T Stadium for the final time this season on Sunday afternoon, when the Los Angeles Chargers come to town for the team's home finale.

Dallas enters Week 16 on a two-game losing streak that has decimated its NFL playoff hopes, but the team will still roll out its starters for the game.

While the Cowboys can snap a two-game losing streak this season, they can also snap another longstanding run that dates back to the days of Pro Football Hall of Famers Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith.

Kyle Youmans of DallasCowboys.com highlighted just how long it has been since the Cowboys beat the Chargers at home, and it's been even longer than the team's 30-year Super Bowl drought.

Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith in action against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium. The Cowboys defeated the Chargers 23-9. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

"Los Angeles currently holds a three-game road winning streak against the Cowboys with wins in 2001, 2009, and 2017," he wrote.

"The last time Dallas defeated the Chargers at home was in the 1990 season opener. Troy Aikman started at quarterback in that game, while rookie running back Emmitt Smith earned his first two career carries for his first two career yards."

Oh, the glory days. While the 2025 Cowboys are a far cry from the 1990s dynasty that birthed America's Team, it would be great to see the team end its home stay this season on a high note.

And if the Cowboys can snap a drought that dates back to 1990, snapping a drought that dates to the 1995-96 season is next in line.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson with the Lombardi trophy after defeating the Buffalo Bills | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Chargers is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

FOX assigned the game to Adam Amin on play-by-play, while Super Bowl champion Drew Brees will provide color commentary. Brees replaced Mark Sanchez during the season, following Sanchez's stabbing in Indianapolis and legal issues that followed.

Kristina Pink will provide updates from the sideline throughout the night.

