Cowboys-Cardinals live stream options amid ESPN-YouTube TV dispute
The Dallas Cowboys have an extra day to prepare for a Week 9 showdown with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. NFL fans, meanwhile, may need to use the extra day to figure out how they will be tuning into the action, especially if you're a YouTube TV customer.
ESPN and YouTube TV are in the midst of a contract dispute, which has resulted in ESPN and ABC being removed from the streaming service.
That has led to a disastrous weekend for sports fans.
MORE: Cowboys legend calls out Jerry Jones' commitment after viral WSJ comment
Not only is the dispute forcing college football fans to look elsewhere for the 18 games airing on ESPN networks on Saturday, but the New York Marathon and NWSL Decision Day on Sunday, and the Monday Night Football clash are also in jeopardy if a deal isn't immediately reached.
ESPN tried to show some good favor on Saturday morning by making College GameDay available to stream for free on the ESPN app for free, even for non-customers, but once the action begins on Saturday afternoon, fans are on their own.
Let's take a look at some of the options Cowboys fans will have to tune into Monday Night Football if a deal is not reached in time for the primetime kickoff.
MORE: Cowboys have perfect chance for long-term EDGE solution at trade deadline
Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals TV & viewing info
Date: Monday, November 3, 2025
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Channel: ABC, ESPN
Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 53.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Cardinals Online
Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
Watch Monday Night Football on ESPN+
Your best bet for watching the event via a live stream is on ESPN+. The prelims will be free on the ESPN app. You will need your login and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.
If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through ESPN's subscription service, ESPN+.
ESPN+ offers a monthly subscription at $12.99 per month, or an annual fee of $129.99. You can also subscribe to the ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu bundle for $19.99 per month. ESPN+ subscribers can stream on up to five devices at the same time for most content, and two devices for UFC PPV events. ESPN+ is available on the ESPN app on Apple, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Samsung Smart TV devices.
