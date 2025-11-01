Cowboys legend calls out Jerry Jones' commitment after viral WSJ comment
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is continuing to face backlash for comments made in an interview with the Wall Street Journal earlier this week.
Jones openly joked about ignoring the team's defensive struggles, while sharing his focus and excitement on the $100 billion natural gas industry.
Many took Jones' off-hand comment as a direct admission that he isn't committed to running a successful NFL organization, while Jones' son, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones, said the comments were taken out of context.
One former Cowboys legend, Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, however, is taking the side of the fans and understands the frustration that has stemmed from Jones' perceived lack of interest in improving the team.
"I mean there’s not another general manager in the NFL or in any sport for that matter that would make that comment in light of what’s happening with the team. So I’m not totally surprised by it. But I can certainly understand the frustration by Cowboys fans," Aikman said during an appearance on “The Musers” on Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 The Ticket, via the Dallas Morning News.
Aikman admits that while Jones doesn't hold a traditional role like other general managers around the league, he does need to be more careful with his words, because his comments don't "reflect well on the commitment to the football team," which is what upset the fans.
"I think when you look at it, as the title of general manager of the football team, I don’t know if Jerry does what most general managers do. Most general managers are traveling around, going to games, watching players," Aikman added. "They’re certainly not doing oil and gas deals, or sponsorship deals, things of that nature. That’s not news to anyone listening to this.
"It’s unorthodox, it’s not the way it’s done. I think there’s probably other people that handle more of the GM duties than he does, but, yeah it was a comment that I’m sure he’d like to have back, because it doesn’t reflect well on the commitment to the football team."
Aikman is spot on. The fans are invested in the team and want to see improvement. Before the season, the tide was already turning against Jones after another public contract negotiation that resulted in Micah Parsons being traded away, and that's only been amplified by the struggling defense.
Jerry's comments did nothing to help quiet the noise.
Aikman's response could lead to an interesting interaction on Monday night when the Cowboys host the Arizona Cardinals in primetime, with Joe Buck and Aikman on the call.
Jerry Jones' Tone Deaf Comments
Jerry Jones was discussing the "$100 billion" untapped natural gas industry and his investment in Comstock Resources when making the comment that caused an uproar.
“There’s $100 billion present value with gas out there,” Jones said at the time. “That’s why I’m talking to you on the telephone rather than trying to fix our defense with the Dallas Cowboys.”
Let's hope that Jerry decides to make things right and attempts to win the fanbase back over by making a move at the NFL trade deadline to bolster the unit.
