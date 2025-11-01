Cowboys have perfect chance for long-term EDGE solution at trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and the Dallas Cowboys will have some big decisions to make in a matter of days. Of course, Monday night's Week 9 clash with the Arizona Cardinals is a big focus, but less than 24 hours later, all eyes will be on Jerry Jones and the front office.
Jones has said the team will be "open for business," while Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones has said that Dallas will make a move if the opportunity presents itself, with a focus on the defensive side of the ball.
Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report has a perfect option for the Cowboys, with "one trade that makes sense" for the team to bolster the defense and help fill the void created by Micah Parsons' departure.
MORE: Cowboys legend calls out Jerry Jones' commitment after viral WSJ comment
Enter New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson II, who would immediately upgrade the team's defense on the edge.
While the Cowboys have linked to several high-profile options on the defensive side of the ball, Gagnon thinks Johnson fits in better with the Dallas approach.
"There's a Micah Parsons-sized hole impacting the Cowboys defense," he writes. "Johnson isn't Trey Hendrickson, but he's younger and under contract in 2026. I think that jibes better with the Cowboys, who need a longer-term solution here."
MORE: Cowboys' Stephen Jones vows to upgrade roster on defense at NFL trade deadline
Johnson, a former first-round pick who spent time with the Jets while current Cowboys defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton was on the staff, would likely only cost the team a Day 3 pick.
The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 p.m. ET.
Making The Right Move
Johnson is among the players who are expected to be available at the trade deadline following the Jets' dreadful 1-7 start to the season.
Johnson is only 26 years old. Add him to a linebacking corps with Overshown (25), Kenneth Murray (26), Jack Sanborn (25), Marist Liufau (24), and Shemar James (21), and you suddenly have a lot of young depth at the position.
This season, Johnson has recorded 19 total tackles, one sack, one pass defensed, and a run stuff. In his last full season, Johnson tallied 55 tackles, 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble, a fumble recovery, one interception, and a touchdown.
Johnson is a versatile defender who can play standing or with his hand in the dirt, and for a team that needs any help it can get, adding a player who can contribute in multiple ways is the smart move.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in pivotal Week 9 matchup vs. Cardinals
Cowboys' injury report adds another starter ahead of Week 9 vs Cardinals
Cowboys could catch massive break as Kyler Murray’s status suddenly in doubt
3 under-the-radar candidates Cowboys must consider at NFL trade deadline
Cowboys ignore defensive needs for offensive playmaker in new NFL mock draft
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries