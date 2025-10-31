Cowboys' injury report adds starter ahead of Week 9 vs Cardinals
The Dallas Cowboys have an extra day to prepare for a primetime showdown against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 of the 2025-26 NFL season, so there was a light day of work at The Star on Friday afternoon.
Dallas held a walkthrough and shared its latest injury report following the game, with a new addition to the list after a starter was held out.
Cowboys All-Pro punter Bryan Anger was kept out of the walkthrough and added to the practice report due to an illness. It is not expected to impact his status for the clash with Arizona on Monday Night Football.
Starting safety Donovan Wilson (elbow/shoulder) and linebacker Jack Sanborn (groin) remained on the list, along with safety Alijah Clark (ribs), who got the first start of his career in Week 8.
The Cowboys will be returning to a regular practice on Saturday afternoon.
The good news for Dallas is that starting center Cooper Beebe remains on track to return to the lineup on Monday night. Beebe has been out of action since suffering a right ankle sprain and a small fracture in his foot during the team's Week 2 win over the New York Giants.
Dallas also saw linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, third-round pick Shavon Revel, and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey remain limited in practice after having their 21-day practice windows opened after beginning the season on injured reserve.
A full look at the latest Cowboys injury report can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys Week 9 injury report - Friday, October 31
The Cowboys and Cardinals will kick off at AT&T Stadium on Monday, November 3, at 8:15 p.m. ET, less than 24 hours ahead of the Tuesday trade deadline. The game will air on ABC and ESPN, with Joe Buck and Cowboys legend Troy Aikman on the call.
If you're looking for some added entertainment, ESPN2 will be airing a Manningcast simulcast for the game.
