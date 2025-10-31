Cowboys could catch massive break as Kyler Murray’s status suddenly in doubt
A foot sprain suffered in Week 5 has kept Kyler Murray sidelined for the past two games for the Arizona Cardinals. Following their bye week, he's expected to return as they visit the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.
On Friday, however, doubt was cast on his status when Murray wasn't the predominant quarterback during Arizona's practice.
ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reports that Murray was throwing to backup receivers, including former Cowboys draft pick Simi Fehoko.
MORE: Jerry Jones reveals trade deadline thoughts & Cowboys fans should be terrified
While he was limited, backup Jacoby Brissett took the majority of the snaps.
While Murray was out, Brissett threw for 599 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, but the Cardinals lost both games.
Kyler Murray being limited gives Cowboys a huge edge
If Murray were to miss the game, it would be a major plus for Dallas. Murray, who is 2-0 against Dallas at AT&T Stadium, has never lost in the Cowboys' home.
Going back to his high school days, Murray is now 9-0 when playing in AT&T Stadium. That includes a Big 12 Championship game while playing for Oklahoma.
MORE: Cowboys' injury report adds starter ahead of Week 9 vs Cardinals
He was also under center during a frustrating loss for Dallas in 2020 when Murray completed just 9-of-24 passes for 188 yards with two touchdowns. Despite Murray's low completion percentage, he led them to a lopsided 38-10 victory over Andy Dalton and the Cowboys.
His second win over Dallas was the lone time he and Dak Prescott have faced off. Arizona won that one 25-22 during the 2022 season.
Jacoby Brissett shouldn't be taken lightly
While Murray has had success in AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys still can't assume this game will be an easy victory if Brissett is the starter.
A 10th-year veteran, Brissett has 55 career starts. He's led his teams to a combined record of 19-36, but he's typically been known as a solid game manager. He would also be able to find plenty of success against a struggling Dallas defense.
