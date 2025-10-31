3 under-the-radar candidates Cowboys must consider at NFL trade deadline
With a record of 3-4-1, the Dallas Cowboys are still within the mix in the NFC. It might not feel that way due to the nature of their losses, but their offense is good enough to compete with any team in the league.
That's why the NFL trade deadline has been a hot topic for Dallas. They're expected to explore any option to improve their defense, and if they can find a way to become close to average on that side of the ball, they could be dangerous.
MORE: Cowboys could move disgruntled CB ahead of NFL trade deadline
While most discussions have centered around elite defenders, the Cowboys don't have to use one of their first-round picks to make a splash. Instead, they could look to add players with draft capital beyond day one, including these three under-the-radar trade candidates.
Keeanu Benton, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers
A product of Wisconsin, Keeanu Benton hasn't lived up to expectations with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 2023 second-round pick was selected with the intention of being a run-stuffing nose tackle, but that hasn't been an ideal fit for him.
Perhaps, that could lead to him being available at the deadline. He wouldn't solve the Cowboys' concerns with run defense, but Benton would be a solid rotational 3-tech who might benefit from the fresh start. It would also be ideal for Dallas to get anyone who can generate pressure on the quarterback.
Jordyn Brooks, LB, Miami Dolphins
Jordyn Brooks knows how to find the football as well as any defender in the NFL. The Miami Dolphins inside linebacker has 93 tackles, six tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks through nine games.
MORE: George Pickens reveals where he stands on potential Dallas Cowboys extension
He also happens to play for a 2-6 franchise that could be blowing things up this offseason. That's why the Cowboys need to call about Brooks, who does have ties to Brian Schottenheimer. While they didn't work directly with one another, Brooks was the Seattle Seahawks first-round selection in 2020, which was Schottenheimer's final year as the offensive coordinator in Seattle.
Brooks would also make sense considering his contract. He has one year beyond this season remaining, meaning the Cowboys would get someone who can help them beyond this 2025 campaign.
Tyree Wilson, DE, Las Vegas Raiders
It's not the Las Vegas Raiders' defensive end that everyone has their eye on, but Tyree Wilson makes sense as a target for the Cowboys.
The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Wilson was selected seventh overall out of Texas Tech in 2023. He hasn't lived up to his lofty draft status, but in 2024, he proved to be one of the best run defenders on the edge. While pass rush is important, the Cowboys are sorely lacking in that department as well.
Wilson, who has 10 career sacks, could stand to improve as a pass rusher and perhaps returning to his home state could help him find some new life.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Dallas Cowboys who could be traded before NFL trade deadline
Cowboys better land one of these 4 players at NFL trade deadline
4 Dallas Cowboys players who should be traded for fresh start
Cowboys-Cardinals Week 9 opening betting odds, Dallas favored despite Denver debacle
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in pivotal Week 9 matchup vs. Cardinals
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries