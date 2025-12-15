Cowboys' Stephen Jones explains viral walkie-talkie photo from Week 15

The Dallas Cowboys took a major guy punch on Sunday night, courtesy of the Minnesota Vikings, as the team watched their NFL playoff hopes plummet in front of the home fans at AT&T Stadium.

While there were very few bright moments for Dallas, one that stood out immediately went viral.

The NBC cameras cut to Dallas' owner's box, where Jerry Jones was sitting next to Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones. What appeared like a quick cutaway went viral shortly after.

Social media was buzzing with fans left wondering what Stephen was doing on a walkie-talkie, with plenty of jokes flying around. On Monday, Jones stopped by 105.3 The Fan to share what he was doing in that moment.

Jones was not ordering food like some had hoped. He was simply getting injury updates from the sideline.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on @1053thefan said the walkie talkie is for injury updates from the press box and other important updates from around the stadium. https://t.co/ssNmb7Gqjl — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 15, 2025

But because this is the internet, no one is going to let facts get in the way of a good joke on social media. "Get Eberflus' pink slip ready," one fan joked as the team's defense continued to struggle.

Another called out linebacker Kenneth Murray, writing, "Dad said get 59 off the field."

"Dad said get 59 off the field." https://t.co/jYNkFrIGtb — Matt Mosley (@mattmosley) December 15, 2025

Ultimately, injuries did turn out to be an issue for the Cowboys on Sunday night, with starting running back Javonte Williams missing some time after scoring the first touchdown of the game.

In the second half, star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was evaluated for a head injury and has since been placed in concussion protocol. Let's hope he will be able to return to the field in one week when the Cowboys host the Los Angeles Chargers in their final home game of the season.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Chargers at AT&T Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

