Shavon Revel Jr. updates injury status before Cowboys debut in Week 11

Dallas Cowboys rookie cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. is set to make his NFL debut in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are looking healthier on defense headed into Week 11's primetime matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Among those returning from injury is rookie cornerback Shavon Revel Jr., who has yet to play this season after recovering from a torn ACL. The Cowboys selected him in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

"It is definitely kind of nerve-wracking, but once I touch that field, I know what I can do, and I feel everybody knows what I can do, and I know my body," Revel said, per Cowboys reporter Patrik Walker. "So I know I can go out there and play the game and be confident."

That said, Revel will still have to test his knee out during live game action, something that could be a mental hurdle at first. Fortunately, he's feeling comfortable.

Shavon Revel "Confident" in His Knee vs. Raiders

Shavon Revel Jr.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks with cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Revel said he's "not sure" how limited he is physically but will wear a knee brace as a precaution during the game, something he's grown accustomed to wearing over the past several months.

"I’ll take it step by step every day," Revel said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "I don’t want to put that in my head. I just got to come out here and do what I do and do it my best. ... “I’m comfortable. You get used to something being on your leg all the time. I feel pretty confident going into the game with it.”

It remains to be seen what kind of impact Revel will have on this year's defense as he continues to work his way back into game shape.

Even if his production is limited during the final few games of the season, Revel's long-term potential with the Cowboys could be seen as early as next year once he gets another offseason of practice under his belt.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Zach Dimmitt
