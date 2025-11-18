How much will DeMarvion Overshown play? Cowboys LB's snap count revealed for Week 11
Dallas Cowboys star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is making his season debut in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. Overshown aggressively attacked his rehab from a season-ending injury during the 2024 NFL campaign.
"Agent Zero" is returning from a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL in the right knee, which he suffered in Week 14 last season in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
His unfathomable recovery now puts him in position to provide the reinforcements and spark that the Cowboys' defense desperately needs, after struggling through the team's first nine games.
MORE: Cowboys' Week 11 inactives list confirms best-case scenario vs Raiders
But while Overshown is back, he will be on a snap count for his season debut, according to pre-game intel on 105.3 The Fan.
Overshown will reportedly see a lot of action on third down situations, with his snap count set at "around 30 snaps."
That is still plenty of opportunity for a player of Overshown's talent to make an impact in the game. And you know he will be itching to do exactly that.
MORE: Cowboys DL coach honors Marshawn Kneeland with powerful Week 11 gesture
A Rising Star
Before his injury last season, Overshown recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, an interception, and a touchdown.
Overshown was widely considered one of the league's top rising stars, and he's ready to hit the ground running and pick right back up where he left off.
"It’s that time. It’s time to go," Overshown said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "When I get between those lines, the sky is the limit for me. I’m not saying that to be cocky or anything, but I know what I bring to the field. There’s really no stress or pressure on me. I know what I’m capable of. Last year was still just me getting my feet wet so we still really haven’t seen what all I can do."
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Raiders is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 bold predictions as Dallas Cowboys face Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in massive Week 11 matchup vs. Raiders
Cowboys' final Week 11 injury report officially rules out veteran leader
Cowboys vs Raiders announcer pairing & referee assignment for Week 11
Titans DB with family ties to Marshawn Kneeland pays tribute to Cowboys DE in Week 11
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries