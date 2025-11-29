Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown trolls college rival after huge upset on Dallas' day off

The Dallas Cowboys scored a huge win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day, so players had the opportunity to enjoy a day off on Black Friday.

One player who enjoyed his downtime was star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who got to watch his alma mater, the Texas Longhorns, take on the No. 3-ranked Texas A&M Aggies.

On Thanksgiving Day, Overshown recorded six tackles as he continues to return to his pre-injury form. On Friday, he get to enjoy the Longhorns upsetting the Aggies and handing Texas A&M its first loss of the season.

Texas remains a special place for Overshown, who rose to stardom in Austin and earned the nickname "Agent Zero," which he revived in Dallas, so he had to take the opportunity to troll his old rival with a simple message on social media.

Try again, next year Lil Bro👎🏾 — DeMarvion Overshown (@AGENT0__) November 29, 2025

Old habits die hard.

Overshown is feeling himself now that he's back on the field, and the Cowboys are rolling since his return with three consecutive wins. That energy and enthusiasm he brings to the field in Dallas started at Texas, and continues to this day.

This season, Overshown made Cowboys history by switching from No. 13 to No. 8 which he wore with the Longhorns during his rise to stardom, becoming the first player in Cowboys history to rock the jersey number.

Hopefully, Overshown can channel the enthusiasm from Texas' big win and the Cowboys' three-game winning streak into the team's Week 14 outing, where they will travel to Ford Field for a meeting with the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Rise of Agent 0

DeMarvion Overshown rose to stardom with the Texas Longhorns, rocking the jersey No. 0 and earning the moniker, "Agent 0." Overshown campaigned to get the number in Dallas, and the Cowboys' front office finally budged thanks to Charlotte Jones.

During his five seasons at Texas, Overshown tallied 249 total tackles, 30.5 tackles for a loss, and nine sacks.

Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown greets fans after a victory over the Iowa State Cyclones | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Overshown's rookie season in 2023 served as a "redshirt" year after suffering a torn ACL in the second preseason game. During his sophomore campaign, Overshown was a rising star for the Cowboys' defense.

Unfortunately, Overshown suffered another devastating injury in Week 14 of the 2024 season against the Cincinnati Bengals, tearing his ACL, MCL, and PCL.

Before his injury last season, Overshown recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, an interception, and a touchdown. He is still finding his legs in his return to NFL action, but the energy he brings to the team is undeniable.

