Video of Jerry Jones leaving Cowboys' loss to Vikings early appears on Hard Knocks

The Dallas Cowboys watched their hopes of reaching the NFL Playoffs take a devastating blow on Sunday night, with a Week 15 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in primetime. It was Dallas' second straight loss, and essentially ended the team's season.

Throughout the game, there was plenty of frustration from Cowboys Nation because of the team's continued defensive struggles and success on third downs and in the red zone, but no one was as frustrated as owner and general manager Jerry Jones.

Following the game, there were reports that Jerry and Stephen Jones left the owner's box early. On Tuesday night, that was confirmed.

The NFL Films camera caught the Jones' leaving early for a scene on the latest episode of HBO's hit series Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East.

Bruh Jerry and Stephen looked disgusted😭

The frustration was evident.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan to share his thoughts on the team's performance in the loss to Minnesota. He shared some interesting comments, especially regarding defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who will likely be on the hot seat during the offseason.

Dallas' offense has been one of the best in the league all season, but the defense has failed to give any reliable support. The defense being a liability not only hurt the team's chances at reaching the playoffs, but put a damper on the 2025 campaign of star quarterback Dak Prescott, who has performed at an MVP level.

It's going to be interesting to see what happens with the Cowboys' coaching staff in the offseason, but Jones' frustration with the defense is becoming clearer by the day, and he will ultimately make the call on whether to run it back with Eberflus, whose scheme does not fit the talent on the roster, or search for a new defensive coordinator who could take advantage of the players' skillsets and turn the ship around.

