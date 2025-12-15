Cowboys Country

Updated 2026 NFL draft order sees Cowboys position rise following Week 15

Where would the Dallas Cowboys land in the 2026 NFL Draft if it were to be held today following Sunday's Week 15 games?
The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys' odds to reach the NFL playoffs plummeted on Sunday night, following a brutal loss to the Minnesota Vikings at home. With one more loss, the Cowboys' season is officially over, and the team can flip the page to NFL Draft season.

In the upcoming draft, the Cowboys will be one of the most interesting teams to watch with two first-round picks, and plenty of holes on the roster to fill.

Following Sunday's full slate of games across the league, the Cowboys saw their draft position improve, returning to the top 15 and top 25 after the Green Bay Packers' loss to the Denver Broncos.

MORE: 2 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys sloppy loss to Vikings in Week 15

If the draft were to be held today, the Cowboys would own the No. 14 overall and No. 23 overall picks.

Dallas Cowboys fans pose in the main theater for the first day of the NFL Draft in Detroit.
Dallas Cowboys fans pose in the main theater for the first day of the NFL Draft in Detroit. | Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK

Currently, the division rival New York Giants would hold the No. 1 overall pick, with three weeks remaining in the regular season.

A full look at the current 2026 NFL Draft order as the Cowboys' season winds down can be seen below, via Tankathon

MORE: Brian Schottenheimer takes responsibility for Cowboys' Week 15 letdown

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Sunday's Week 15 games

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  1. New York Giants
  2. Las Vegas Raiders
  3. Tennessee Titans
  4. Cleveland Browns
  5. New York Jets
  6. Arizona Cardinals
  7. New Orleans Saints
  8. Washington Commanders
  9. Cincinnati Bengals
  10. Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons)
  11. Kansas City Chiefs
  12. Minnesota Vikings
  13. Miami Dolphins
  14. Dallas Cowboys
  15. Baltimore Ravens
  16. Carolina Panthers
  17. Detroit Lions
  18. New York Jets (via Colts)
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Philadelphia Eagles
  22. Houston Texans
  23. Dallas Cowboys (via Packers)
  24. Buffalo Bills
  25. Chicago Bears
  26. Los Angeles Chargers
  27. San Francisco 49ers
  28. Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars)
  29. New England Patriots
  30. Seattle Seahawks
  31. Los Angeles Rams
  32. Denver Broncos

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

