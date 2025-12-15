Updated 2026 NFL draft order sees Cowboys position rise following Week 15
The Dallas Cowboys' odds to reach the NFL playoffs plummeted on Sunday night, following a brutal loss to the Minnesota Vikings at home. With one more loss, the Cowboys' season is officially over, and the team can flip the page to NFL Draft season.
In the upcoming draft, the Cowboys will be one of the most interesting teams to watch with two first-round picks, and plenty of holes on the roster to fill.
Following Sunday's full slate of games across the league, the Cowboys saw their draft position improve, returning to the top 15 and top 25 after the Green Bay Packers' loss to the Denver Broncos.
If the draft were to be held today, the Cowboys would own the No. 14 overall and No. 23 overall picks.
Currently, the division rival New York Giants would hold the No. 1 overall pick, with three weeks remaining in the regular season.
A full look at the current 2026 NFL Draft order as the Cowboys' season winds down can be seen below, via Tankathon
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Sunday's Week 15 games
- New York Giants
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Tennessee Titans
- Cleveland Browns
- New York Jets
- Arizona Cardinals
- New Orleans Saints
- Washington Commanders
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons)
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Minnesota Vikings
- Miami Dolphins
- Dallas Cowboys
- Baltimore Ravens
- Carolina Panthers
- Detroit Lions
- New York Jets (via Colts)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Houston Texans
- Dallas Cowboys (via Packers)
- Buffalo Bills
- Chicago Bears
- Los Angeles Chargers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars)
- New England Patriots
- Seattle Seahawks
- Los Angeles Rams
- Denver Broncos
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.
