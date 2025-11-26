Patrick Mahomes has high praise for new & improved Cowboys defense

The Dallas Cowboys return to action on Thursday afternoon for a Thanksgiving showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. Dallas is looking to keep the momentum rolling at home as the team hopes to extend its winning streak to three games.

A big reason for Dallas' recent turnaround is the improvement of the team's defense, which was sparked by the NFL trade deadline additions of Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson.

The defense will have to come up big once again for Dallas to slow down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense, which led to Mahomes sharing his thoughts on the new and improved Cowboys defense.

Mahomes had high praise for the defensive unit in Dallas when sharing his thoughts with the media.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackles Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“Obviously, they’ve been in the scheme a little bit longer and then they’ve added players, they’ve also gotten players healthy. You see that they’re playing at a higher level than they were playing at the beginning of the year," Mahomes said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "That comes with being more comfortable with the scheme that you’re in.

"They’re coached really well by Coach Eberflus. They fly around to the football and they’re kind of in the same situation as us, it’s kind of all on the line. You have to go out there every single week and play your best football. And they’ve responded these last few weeks and played really good football, so it will be a great challenge for us.”

It will be interesting to see what version of the defense shows up on a short week, but if the Cowboys can get after Mahomes as well as they have against opponents in recent weeks, the team has a real opportunity to pull off a big upset.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Chiefs is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

