Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs, Week 13 betting odds & preview

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Kansas City Chiefs in a highly anticipated Thanksgiving Day showdown.

This matchup felt daunting for Dallas not too long ago, but their defense has been vastly improved over the past two weeks. Led by the addition of Quinnen Williams and return of DeMarvion Overshown, they held the Philadelphia Eagles in check during a huge second half comeback last week.

This week, there might not be as many explosive weapons to deal with, but slowing down Patrick Mahomes is no easy feat regardless of who he has to throw to. That’s why it’s no surprise to see Dallas as the underdog, even though the score is expected to be close, according to oddsmakers.

Cowboys playing the underdog once again

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens smiles after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Hardly anyone outside of Dallas saw the Eagles losing in Week 12, but the Cowboys made it happen. If they’re going to win this week, it will be another upset with the Chiefs entering the game as favorites.

Spread: Dallas +3.5

O/U: 52.5

ML: DAL +160

It all depends on the defense for Dallas in Week 13

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr. reacts after retrieving a fumble in against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Week 12 was a tough test for this Dallas defense and they passed with flying colors. They withstood an early assault, but then put on the clamps in the second half.

While they finished with just one sack on Jalen Hurts, they were consistently providing pressure and shut down the run game.

This week, the test will be just as difficult with Patrick Mahomes on the other side. The offense will have to find a way to put up points, but the key to victory will come down to the defense making stops.

They don’t have to pitch a shutout, but if they keep the score close, as they did in Week 12, this offense can pull it out in the end.

