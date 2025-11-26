Cowboys officially rule out starting OT for Week 13, key CB questionable

The Dallas Cowboys return to the field for their annual NFL Thanksgiving showdown, welcoming the Kansas City Chiefs to AT&T Stadium in one of the opening games of Week 13.

On Wednesday, with one day until kickoff, the Cowboys released their official injury report for Thursday evening's game, with a mixture of good and bad news.

Dallas' positive news came from star wide receiver George Pickens, who was held out of practice at the start of the week with knee and calf injuries. The Cowboys have since removed Pickens from the injury report, and he will be good to go.

MORE: Cowboys keys to victory vs Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day

Dallas' biggest loss comes on the offensive line, where starting left tackle Tyler Guyton has been ruled out. Guyton has been putting together some solid performances in recent weeks, but suffered an ankle injury that will temporarily sideline him.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton prepares to enter the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

On the defensive side of the ball, things will go down to the wire with promising second-year cornerback Caelen Carson, who will be a gametime decision due to a hamstring injury.

A full look at the Week 13 injury report for the Cowboys vs. Chiefs can be seen below.

MORE: 3 Dallas Cowboys can set career-highs in Week 13 vs Chiefs

Cowboys vs Chiefs Week 13 injury report - Wednesday, November 26

Tyler Guyton (ankle) is officially out for the #Cowboys on Thursday against Kansas City. Caelen Carson (hamstring) is questionable. George Pickens (knee/calf) is good to go.



Full injury report: pic.twitter.com/KNI3JEjBka — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 26, 2025

Outside of Guyton (ankle) and Carson (hamstring), the remainder of the Cowboys are likely to be a full go. On the Chiefs' side, star guard Trey Smith, tight end Noah Gray, and cornerback Chris Roland-Wallace all set to miss the game.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Chiefs at AT&T Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS, with Jim Nantz and Dallas legend Tony Romo on the call.

Cowboys-Eagles Week 13 injury report for Tuesday is great news for Dallas

Dallas Cowboys' NFL Playoff outlook after shocking comeback vs. Eagles

2 Cowboys legends earn Pro Football Hall of Fame semi-finalist nods

4 winners & 3 losers from Dallas Cowboys unexpected win vs. Eagles in Week 12

4 big takeaways from Cowboys unbelievable comeback win vs. Eagles in Week 12