Cowboys-Commanders opening Week 17 odds strongly favor Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys were officially eliminated from NFL playoff contention over the weekend and will now enter the final two weeks of the regular season with nothing but pride to play for. First up for Dallas is a Christmas Day showdown against the division rival Washington Commanders. The game will be the first of three games to air throughout the day.

While the Cowboys enter the penultimate game on a three-game losing, the Commanders' struggles have been even worse, going just 1-9 in their last 10 outings.

The oddsmakers have taken notice and have given the Cowboys a rare dose of confidence leading up to the holiday kickoff.

Entering Thursday's Week 17 clash, the Cowboys are strong 5.5-point favorites on the road against the Commanders, while the over/under is set for 50.5 total points on DraftKings Sportsbook.

If you want to risk on the moneyline, the Cowboys are -245, while the Commanders are +200. That means you would have to wager $245 on Dallas to win $100, but a $100 bet on Washington would net you $200.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Commanders is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Netflix.

Ian Eagle will be joined by former NFL stars Nate Burleson and Matt Ryan on the call, while Sara Walsh and Melanie Collins will provide updates from the sidelines throughout the night.

All of the information you need to catch the Week 17 Christmas Day action can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders TV & viewing info

Date: Thursday, December 25

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Landover, Maryland

Venue: Northwest Stadium

TV Channel: Netflix

Betting Odds: Cowboys -5.5 | O/U: 50.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

