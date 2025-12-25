Cowboys vs Commanders announcer pairing & referee assignment for Week 17

It was less than one week ago that the Dallas Cowboys watched their NFL playoff hopes officially come to an end, but here we are, just a few days later, with another high-profile game on the schedule.

Netflix may not be happy with how the season has played out, because the Cowboys' Week 17 showdown against the Washington Commanders appeared like an exciting matchup when it was first scheduled.

But on Christmas Day, we get two teams who have been eliminated from the playoffs, and the Cowboys' NFL worst defense will be facing third-string journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson.

There may not be the playoff stakes, but it's still a crucial game for players who are fighting for their jobs moving into next season.

It's going to be interesting to see how everyone steps up to the occasion, but several others will be a part of the Christmas afternoon viewing experience.

The announcers and referees can always become hot topics during a game, so it's always nice to be prepared for what you may experience.

Cowboys vs. Commanders, Week 17 announcer pairing

For the broadcast, Netflix will be fielding a team of on-screen CBS talent to call the action from the booth and on the field.

Ian Eagle will be on play-by-play for the holiday game, joined by former NFL stars turned analysts Matt Ryan and Nate Burleson. Melanie Collins and Sara Walsh will be providing updates from the sideline throughout the afternoon.

Studio coverage will be hosted by Kay Adams, with Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, Devin McCourty, and Austin Ekeler providing analysis.

Cowboys vs. Commanders, Week 17 referee assignment

Brad Rogers' crew will be officiating the action on Thursday afternoon, with the longtime referee entering his ninth year working in the NFL.

Rogers worked preseason games in 2015 as part of the Officiating Development Program, before getting hired in 2017 as a field judge. He was promoted to referee at the beginning of the 2019 season.

This season, home teams have won 64.29 percent of games with his crew on the call, so the Cowboys could be facing an uphill battle.

